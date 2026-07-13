Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets: Oil Prices Surge and Chip Stocks Slide
Wall Street futures dropped on Monday due to rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the Gulf, causing a spike in oil prices and pressure on chip stocks. With Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, oil futures rose significantly, affecting tech-heavy Nasdaq, especially semiconductor stocks. Key economic reports and earnings are anticipated this week.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street futures took a hit on Monday following escalating tensions between Iran and the United States in the Gulf, leading to increased oil prices. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, a vital passage for global energy, caused uncertainty, impacting investor confidence.
This geopolitical unrest drove crude futures up over 3%, while tech-heavy Nasdaq futures faced declines, particularly hitting chip stocks. Memory-chip manufacturers such as Micron Technology, Western Digital, and Sandisk suffered significant losses.
The coming week promises significant economic data and corporate earnings reports that could challenge the strength of the U.S. equity rally and test corporate resilience, amid renewed Middle Eastern tensions and concerns about inflation.
ALSO READ
-
Trump Calls for Reimbursement as US Takes Charge of Strait of Hormuz
-
Global Currency Shifts Amid Gulf Tensions and Japanese Economic Strategy
-
U.S. Sets Record for Crude Oil Production, Eyes Further Growth
-
Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions Over Hormuz
-
Market Jitters: Tech Slump Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Valuations