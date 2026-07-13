Western Allies Unite to Bolster Ukraine's Air Defense with New Commitments

Western allies, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, are gathering in Paris to secure more air-defense commitments for Ukraine amidst Russian missile threats. This meeting is part of broader strategic efforts following a NATO summit aimed at supporting Ukraine with anti-ballistic systems, despite ongoing challenges on the battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 09:30 IST
Western Allies Unite to Bolster Ukraine's Air Defense with New Commitments
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a crucial bid to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, Western allies are assembling in Paris on Monday. This meeting aims to address the scarcity of air defense capabilities that leave Ukraine vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile attacks.

At the forefront of these discussions is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, joined by 25 other leaders from the Coalition of the Willing. They aim to establish a united stance for future negotiations with Russia and support any potential peace agreements.

As Ukraine grapples with the shortage of munitions necessary to counter the high-speed ballistic missiles, it appeals for Allied support. Discussions will also revolve around enhancing cooperation in missile defense, including possible advancements in the deployment of Franco-Italian SAMP-T systems and exploring the construction of alternatives within European and Ukrainian defense industries.

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