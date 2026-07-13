SARS Opens 2026 Tax Filing for Millions of South Africans

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has officially opened the main phase of the 2026 tax filing season, allowing both provisional and non-provisional taxpayers to submit their annual income tax returns through its digital platforms. The filing season began on 1 July with the auto-assessment process, which concluded on 12 July 2026 for taxpayers with straightforward tax affairs. From 13 July, non-provisional taxpayers can begin submitting their returns, while provisional taxpayers and trusts have a longer filing window extending into January 2027.

SARS is encouraging taxpayers to prepare before filing by confirming that their personal details, banking information and contact details are correct. The revenue service warned that issues such as outdated banking details, missing third-party information or outstanding tax returns from previous years could delay assessments or refunds. To minimise delays, taxpayers are encouraged to resolve any outstanding issues through SARS' online services before starting the filing process.

Digital services expanded to make filing quicker and easier

SARS has introduced several improvements for the 2026 filing season to simplify the tax return process and reduce manual data entry. Some financial information, including certain investment income, will now be prefilled on tax returns, helping taxpayers complete their submissions more efficiently.

The updated Income Tax Return (ITR12) also features a redesigned interface with clearer questions, simplified wording and easier navigation. New questions relating to tax residency have been added, while a dropdown list of approved medical aid schemes has been introduced to reduce errors during submission.

Taxpayers can now also access additional services through WhatsApp, including checking their auto-assessment status. Those who do not use eFiling or email can receive their Notice of Assessment (ITA34), Statement of Account and upload supporting documents through the messaging platform. To reduce unnecessary verification requests, SARS has introduced a new declaration questionnaire designed to identify potential issues before returns are submitted.

The revenue service continues to encourage taxpayers to use its digital channels instead of visiting service centres. Those who need in-person assistance can book appointments online, by telephone or via SMS, although walk-in visitors will still be accommodated after scheduled appointments.

SARS warns taxpayers to stay alert for scams

With tax filing season underway, SARS has also warned taxpayers to remain vigilant against fraudsters attempting to exploit the busy period. The revenue service stressed that it will never request passwords, one-time PINs (OTPs), banking PINs or eFiling login details through email, SMS, social media or telephone. Taxpayers are urged to use only official SARS communication channels and verify the credentials of tax practitioners before sharing personal information.

The filing deadlines for the 2026 tax season are:

Auto-assessments: 1 July – 12 July 2026

Non-provisional taxpayers: 13 July – 23 October 2026

Provisional taxpayers: 13 July 2026 – 22 January 2027

Trusts: 19 September 2026 – 22 January 2027

SARS has advised provisional taxpayers in particular to file early, gather supporting documents in advance and submit accurate returns well before the deadline to avoid last-minute complications.