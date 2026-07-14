Ukraine's Air-Defence Revolution: The Freyja Project Emerges

An air-defence coalition has been formed by Ukraine and its key Western allies to develop a new anti-ballistic missile system dubbed the Freyja Project. This initiative, announced during a summit in Paris, aims to offer a cheaper alternative to the U.S. Patriot system as Russia intensifies missile strikes on Kyiv.

The coalition, which includes ten countries and numerous defence firms, sees Freyja as a complementary, integrated missile defence architecture, crucial for European security. The new system is expected to be operational within a year, drawing expertise from various European companies to create a robust shield over Europe.

France's President Emmanuel Macron confirmed Ukraine will receive modern SAMP-T systems, with production capabilities licensed to Ukraine for the first time. The coalition plans joint military exercises in bordering countries, aiming to solidify multinational military cooperation in the region.