Controversy Erupts Over Fatal ICE Shooting in Maine

A shooting involving U.S. immigration agents led to the death of a person in Biddeford, sparking controversy and protests. The incident occurred a few days after another fatal shooting by immigration agents in Texas, raising concerns over enforcement tactics.

Eyewitness Daniel Boucher recounted the chaotic scene, describing how a white SUV rammed a smaller car before an ICE officer shot the man inside. The officers involved reportedly did not wear body cameras, fueling demands for transparency in the investigation.

Protests erupted in Biddeford, with demonstrators demanding accountability. The shootings, amid a federal crackdown on immigration, have intensified debates, with local leaders calling for clear explanations from immigration authorities regarding their actions in Maine.