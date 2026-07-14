Scorching Heat and Wildfires Ravage Europe, Scientists Cite Climate Change

Wildfires erupted near Paris and in Spain’s Almeria province amid Europe’s severe heatwaves. France deployed resources to combat fires near historic sites, while Spain reported rising deaths. Scientists link these extreme weather events to climate change, emphasizing the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 00:44 IST
Scorching Heat and Wildfires Ravage Europe, Scientists Cite Climate Change
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  • France

In a desperate battle against nature, a wildfire ravaged the historic forests near Paris on Monday, leading to highway closures and massive mobilization of aerial firefighting resources. This disaster unfolds as Spain acknowledges its rising death toll from one of its deadliest wildfires, with western Europe experiencing its third heatwave this summer.

France launched an urgent response with hundreds of firefighters to control a blaze near Fontainebleau, a site of regal allure. In Spain's Almeria province, the toll mounts to 13 fatalities, among them a 93-year-old British woman. Authorities are still seeking 10 missing persons. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has urged enhanced fire prevention measures as the summer heat continues relentlessly.

Just a stone's throw away from Paris, the Fontainebleau fire led to significant disruptions, affecting highways and rail services. The suspicious nature of the fires raises concern, as authorities report multiple initiation points and two arrests. French territories have already witnessed extensive devastation, with land equivalent to the size of Orlando burned this year.

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