Zelenskiy's Call for European Anti-Ballistic Unity

In a significant move towards enhancing air defense capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has endorsed a European-backed initiative known as the Freyja project. This initiative aims to develop an anti-ballistic system as an alternative to the U.S. Patriot system and is expected to progress over the next 12 months.

Despite this forward-looking project, Zelenskiy highlighted the pressing need for 300 Patriot interceptors over the coming winter. He emphasized that such reinforcements are crucial for Ukraine's immediate defense readiness and security during the colder months.

Expressing his views on Telegram, Zelenskiy called for a collective effort in bolstering air defense, stating, "One of the main ways to strengthen our collective position should be a winter package of air defense missiles." This proposal indicates Ukraine's ongoing reliance on strong defense partnerships with its European allies.