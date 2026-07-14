Senators Demand Probe Findings on Fatal Iran School Strike

A group of Democratic senators, led by Kirsten Gillibrand, is urging the Trump administration to release findings from a U.S. military investigation into a February 28 strike on an Iranian girls' school. The strike, reportedly by U.S. forces, resulted in over 175 civilian casualties, prompting demands for transparency and preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 00:40 IST
Senators Demand Probe Findings on Fatal Iran School Strike
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Democratic senators, spearheaded by Kirsten Gillibrand, have urged the Trump administration to disclose the findings of a U.S. military investigation into a deadly strike at an Iranian girls' school. The senators, including leading Democrat Jack Reed, have set a one-week deadline for the administration to provide a briefing on the results.

The call for transparency follows a report suggesting U.S. forces were responsible for the February 28 strike in Minab. The incident resulted in over 175 civilian deaths, marking a significant tragedy since the 1991 bombing in Iraq. Senators emphasized the need for accountability to prevent similar future occurrences.

With calls for an unclassified version of the findings, the lawmakers are pressing U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Admiral Brad Cooper for immediate action. The investigation is described as complex, with the site being a missile base. President Trump has yet to fully commit to any official stance on the incident.

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