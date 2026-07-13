Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Serve Communities on Mandela Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to mark Nelson Mandela International Day by dedicating their time to helping others, saying even small acts of service can make a meaningful difference in the fight against poverty, inequality and injustice. In his weekly newsletter ahead of 18 July, Mandela's birthday, the President encouraged citizens to spend 67 minutes supporting those most in need by feeding the hungry, comforting the lonely, assisting older people or volunteering with organisations that serve local communities.

Ramaphosa said Mandela Day, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009, has become a global day of action inspired by the values of South Africa's first democratic President. He noted that Nelson Mandela believed overcoming poverty was not an act of charity but an act of justice, a principle that remains relevant today.

Government links Mandela's vision to action on inequality

The President said Mandela Day should also inspire renewed efforts to tackle the structural causes of poverty and inequality, both in South Africa and around the world. He argued that reducing inequality requires reforms to international financial systems so they better serve developing countries while ensuring that global commitments to support nations most affected by climate change are honoured.

Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa's work during its G20 Presidency, where the country placed inequality high on the international agenda by commissioning the G20's first report on global inequality. He said South Africa is now working with international partners to establish an International Panel on Inequality, which would monitor inequality trends, examine their causes and recommend policies to reduce disparities across countries. According to the President, no country can overcome inequality alone, making international cooperation and shared responsibility essential.

Investment in people remains central to South Africa's future

Focusing on domestic priorities, Ramaphosa said government remains committed to strengthening education, healthcare, skills development and social protection, particularly for the country's poorest and most vulnerable communities. He said continued investment in early childhood education, improvements to the skills development system and efforts to provide quality healthcare regardless of income are essential to creating greater opportunity. The President also stressed the importance of protecting workers' rights while maintaining a regulatory environment that supports investment and job creation.

He added that government continues expanding social protection programmes while helping people develop skills, earn livelihoods and access employment through public and social employment initiatives. Calling on South Africans to work alongside government, Ramaphosa said Mandela's vision of a caring and inclusive society depends on ordinary people taking responsibility for improving the lives of others. He encouraged citizens to make their Mandela Day acts of service part of a broader commitment to building a more equal and compassionate South Africa.