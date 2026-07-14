Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S. Naval Blockade

Oil prices spiked over 9% following the U.S. announcement of a naval blockade on Iran's coastline, stirring concerns over energy supply via the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with potential long-term supply disruptions being a major concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 00:56 IST
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S. Naval Blockade
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Oil prices soared on Monday, climbing over 9% to hit a one-month high as the United States announced an impending naval blockade encompassing Iran's entire coastline, ports, and oil terminals. This decision has reignited concerns about energy shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures surged $7.29 to settle at $83.30, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased $6.73 to $78.14 per barrel. U.S. President Donald Trump's reinstatement of the blockade, soon after renewed military exchanges with Iran, has exacerbated fears about near-term oil supply availability.

As the likelihood of prolonged disruptions looms large, analysts predict efforts to establish alternative routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Goldman Sachs estimates significant expansions in pipeline capacity by 2028, potentially reducing reliance on the strait for Gulf oil exports.

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