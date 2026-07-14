Pentagon Pauses Cybersecurity Certification Program for Defense Contractors

The Pentagon announced a halt to the advancement of its cybersecurity certification initiative for defense contractors. The decision followed warnings from industry leaders that stringent compliance demands were forcing small suppliers out of military contracts.

Implemented in November 2025, the U.S. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) was designed to secure controlled unclassified information critical to national defense.

The delay highlights ongoing challenges in balancing security needs with competitive access to defense industry opportunities.