Pentagon Pauses Cybersecurity Certification Program for Defense Contractors

The Pentagon has suspended the next phase of a cybersecurity certification program for defense contractors. This decision comes after concerns from industry executives that the requirements were excluding small suppliers from military contracts and limiting competition within the defense supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 01:08 IST
Pentagon Pauses Cybersecurity Certification Program for Defense Contractors
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  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon announced a halt to the advancement of its cybersecurity certification initiative for defense contractors. The decision followed warnings from industry leaders that stringent compliance demands were forcing small suppliers out of military contracts.

Implemented in November 2025, the U.S. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) was designed to secure controlled unclassified information critical to national defense.

The delay highlights ongoing challenges in balancing security needs with competitive access to defense industry opportunities.

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