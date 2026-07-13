Deadly Encounters: ICE Involvement in Maine and Texas Shootings

A person was killed in a shooting involving ICE agents in Maine, days after an ICE agent fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Texas. The incidents, amid local protests and national enforcement scrutiny, have prompted investigations and public outcry over ICE's use of force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:15 IST
Deadly Encounters: ICE Involvement in Maine and Texas Shootings
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A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Biddeford, Maine, when a person was killed on Monday involving U.S. immigration agents, according to state lawmaker Ryan Fecteau. The incident is under investigation by State Police and the Department of Public Safety, with the FBI expected to join.

This occurrence follows a recent, similar incident in Houston, Texas. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national residing illegally in the U.S. for decades, was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a traffic stop. ICE claims Salgado attempted to ram a law enforcement vehicle, causing the officer to fire in self-defense, though witnesses dispute this narrative.

The shootings coincide with President Donald Trump's intensified federal actions against migrants, which have sparked protests and criticism from local leaders. Questions about ICE's use of force remain, as past discrepancies have surfaced between official statements and video evidence.

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