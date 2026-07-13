Trump's Naval Blockade: Washington's Bold Move in the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a significant escalation in tensions with Iran by proclaiming the reinstatement of a naval blockade on the country. According to a post from the president, this action will entail a 20% reimbursement fee on all cargo passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement, which first appeared on the Truth Social platform, has caught the attention of global shipping regulators. A spokesperson from the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) stated on Monday that they are aware of the president's claims and are in anticipation of additional details.

However, the IMO has been clear on its position regarding passage fees, maintaining that there is no legal justification for imposing costs on vessels navigating through international straits such as Hormuz. Trump's post indicates that the blockade process is set to commence immediately, though specifics remain sparse.