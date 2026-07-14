Trump to Unveil Foreign Election Interference Intelligence

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to deliver a speech revealing newly declassified intelligence reports on foreign nations' alleged efforts to interfere in the 2020 election. This announcement was reported by an MS Now reporter on X, citing two unidentified White House officials as sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 01:37 IST
Trump to Unveil Foreign Election Interference Intelligence
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  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to address the nation on Thursday regarding newly declassified intelligence reports. The reports allegedly detail attempts by foreign nations to meddle in the upcoming 2020 election. According to an MS Now reporter, two unidentified White House officials have confirmed the president's plans.

The planned speech is expected to shed light on external threats to the electoral process, a topic of significant concern as the election approaches. The declassification of these reports underscores the gravity of the situation.

As anticipation builds, officials and the public await further details on which foreign actors may be involved and the potential impact on democratic processes.

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