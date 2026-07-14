Strait Tensions Surge: U.S. Reinstates Iranian Shipping Blockade

The U.S. reinstated a blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions. President Trump declared the U.S. as the guardian of the strait, proposing a 20% fee on cargo. Iran rejected this, asserting its control over the strait. Hostilities have increased between the U.S. and Iran, affecting global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 01:41 IST
Strait Tensions Surge: U.S. Reinstates Iranian Shipping Blockade
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  • United States

The United States has announced a resurgence of its blockade on Iranian shipping through the Gulf, with President Donald Trump stating that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open for a tariff of 20% on all cargo.

Iran countered by asserting its authority over the strait, rejecting any U.S. intervention and fees. This comes amid rising hostilities between the two nations, resulting in further missile and drone exchanges.

The developments have led to a surge in oil prices, affecting global markets significantly and raising concerns over energy security and regional stability.

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