Strait Tensions Surge: U.S. Reinstates Iranian Shipping Blockade

The United States has announced a resurgence of its blockade on Iranian shipping through the Gulf, with President Donald Trump stating that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open for a tariff of 20% on all cargo.

Iran countered by asserting its authority over the strait, rejecting any U.S. intervention and fees. This comes amid rising hostilities between the two nations, resulting in further missile and drone exchanges.

The developments have led to a surge in oil prices, affecting global markets significantly and raising concerns over energy security and regional stability.