Debate Over Permanent Daylight Saving Time Heats Up in Congress

The ongoing debate over daylight saving time in the U.S. intensifies as the House prepares to vote on making it permanent. Two conflicting bills are tabled: one pushing for year-round daylight saving, the other for permanent standard time. The split reflects differing views on health and economic impacts.

The House Rules Committee will meet soon to discuss possible amendments. This follows a strong 48-1 support from the House Energy and Commerce Committee earlier this year for keeping daylight saving time permanent. However, the Senate’s unanimous 2022 approval remains stalled amidst opposition.

Proponents argue that daylight saving time reduces sleep issues and boosts economic activity, while critics, including Senator Tom Cotton, warn of late sunrises disrupting daily routines. The U.S. has briefly used year-round daylight saving time in the past, but it faced significant backlash.