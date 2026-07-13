Debate Over Permanent Daylight Saving Time Heats Up in Congress

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the Sunshine Protection Act aiming to establish daylight saving time year-round, while another proposal advocates for permanent standard time. Advocates cite advantages like reduced accidents and economic benefits. Senators debate the effectiveness and implications of these time adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:34 IST
Debate Over Permanent Daylight Saving Time Heats Up in Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The ongoing debate over daylight saving time in the U.S. intensifies as the House prepares to vote on making it permanent. Two conflicting bills are tabled: one pushing for year-round daylight saving, the other for permanent standard time. The split reflects differing views on health and economic impacts.

The House Rules Committee will meet soon to discuss possible amendments. This follows a strong 48-1 support from the House Energy and Commerce Committee earlier this year for keeping daylight saving time permanent. However, the Senate’s unanimous 2022 approval remains stalled amidst opposition.

Proponents argue that daylight saving time reduces sleep issues and boosts economic activity, while critics, including Senator Tom Cotton, warn of late sunrises disrupting daily routines. The U.S. has briefly used year-round daylight saving time in the past, but it faced significant backlash.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel
3
Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Germany
4
Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026