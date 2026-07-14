NY Times Faces Federal Subpoena Battle: The Struggle for Press Freedom

The New York Times is embroiled in a legal battle, as its journalists have been subpoenaed to testify regarding security issues linked to President Trump's new Air Force One, donated by Qatar.

These subpoenas, issued by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, have prompted the Times to prepare for a heated defense, asserting press freedom principles. Executive Editor Joe Kahn highlighted the challenge as a tactic to intimidate journalists.

As the Times prepares to contest the subpoenas, broader questions about press freedoms and the Justice Department's pursuit of leakers loom large, with major implications for journalism under federal scrutiny.