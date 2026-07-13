US Domestic News Overview: Staff Cuts, Legal Moves, and Economic Shifts

The current US domestic news highlights include the announcement of staff cuts in the National Intelligence office, legal action involving New York Times journalists, a new policy against subscription traps in New York City, and President Trump's financial disclosures revealing investments in stocks and bonds. Additionally, the focus is on the rising price of postal stamps, AI power initiatives, health watchdog recoveries, and political updates in the Senate amid significant personnel changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:31 IST
US Domestic News Overview: Staff Cuts, Legal Moves, and Economic Shifts
Lindsey Graham
  • Country:
  • United States

Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte has initiated a third round of staff reductions as President Trump urges a leaner agency. This move comes amidst various legal and economic developments that paint a shifting landscape in US domestic affairs.

The New York Times is drawing attention to the Trump administration's legal action, involving subpoenas over its Air Force One story, which raises questions about journalism and First Amendment rights. Meanwhile, policy shifts in New York City aim to prevent consumer exploitation through subscription traps.

President Trump's financial dealings reveal a significant pivot towards traditional investments despite earlier crypto endorsements. As economic tensions rise, with postal price hikes and AI-driven power cost concerns, political dynamics in the Senate are under scrutiny following the deaths and absences among key Republican figures.

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