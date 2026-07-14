Landmark Treaty Eases Gibraltar Border Crossings

In a significant diplomatic development, Britain and the European Union have signed a pivotal treaty regarding Gibraltar, aiming to ease border crossings and alleviate prolonged political tensions surrounding the British overseas territory.

The treaty, formalized in Brussels, saw signatures from European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, British Minister of State for Europe Stephen Doughty, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Under this new agreement, residents of Gibraltar can cross into Spain using residence cards without passport stamping, and Spanish citizens can do likewise with government-issued ID cards. The arrangement also allows for British oversight resembling the French police operations for the Eurostar in London.