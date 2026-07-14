Brave Moves: Lithuania's Diplomatic Dance with China and Taiwan

Newly appointed Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius aims to mend diplomatic ties with China, strained since Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open an office in the country in 2021. Despite issues in trade and China’s diplomatic downgrade, Sinkevicius plans to restore relations without altering Taiwan's representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:55 IST
Brave Moves: Lithuania's Diplomatic Dance with China and Taiwan
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's new Prime Minister, Mindaugas Sinkevicius, has described the 2021 decision to permit Taiwan to open a de-facto embassy in Lithuania as 'maybe too brave.' On his first day in office, he indicated plans to mend relations with China, which had been downgraded following the move.

The Lithuanian government, now led by Sinkevicius, has outlined a policy to 'normalize' diplomatic interactions with China, aiming to reinstate ambassadors and improve bilateral relations, despite ongoing challenges. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, opposing any formal diplomatic presence in countries it has relations with.

Since the representative office opened, China has taken steps against Lithuanian trade, prompting Lithuania and the European Union to respond through the WTO. Sinkevicius expressed optimism that relations can be restored without revising Taiwan's diplomatic status, amid calls from China to rectify the situation with concrete actions.

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