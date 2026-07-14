Bernice Swarts Urges Africa to Build Shared Air Quality System

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Bernice Swarts has called on African countries to work together on a continent-wide air quality information system, saying stronger cooperation is needed to tackle pollution that continues to threaten public health, economic growth and environmental sustainability across Africa. Speaking at the Africa Clean Air Forum in Pretoria, Swarts said clean air should be treated as a development priority rather than only an environmental concern.

Africa urged to strengthen air quality monitoring

Swarts said many African countries are facing growing air pollution as a result of rapid urbanisation, industrial growth, expanding transport networks, increasing energy demand, mining, agricultural burning and waste burning. She warned that pollution does not stop at national borders, making regional cooperation essential to address shared environmental challenges such as transboundary pollution, dust movement and wildfires.

To improve coordination, the Deputy Minister proposed the development of an African Air Quality Information System that would strengthen collaboration among environmental authorities, build technical capacity and make air quality information more accessible to citizens. She said better digital platforms are needed to collect, analyse and share air quality data in real time as countries continue expanding their monitoring networks.

Poor air quality linked to health and economic challenges

According to Swarts, air pollution has become far more than an environmental issue and now represents a major public health, development and climate challenge. She said poor air quality contributes to rising cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare costs and reduced economic productivity, while placing a disproportionate burden on women, children, older people and other vulnerable communities.

The Deputy Minister also warned that deteriorating air quality can affect investment, tourism, food security and the broader sustainable development ambitions of African economies. She stressed that innovation in air quality information management would help governments make better policy decisions, strengthen environmental governance and improve public health protection.

Regional cooperation seen as key to cleaner air

Swarts called on African governments to harmonise policies where possible, strengthen emissions monitoring, improve pollution inventories and share technical expertise to better understand pollution sources and develop effective responses. She said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has an opportunity to strengthen regional air quality governance through coordinated monitoring systems, shared expertise, joint initiatives and common approaches to tackling transboundary pollution.

The Deputy Minister added that securing adequate financial resources will be essential for many African countries that face similar pollution challenges but have different levels of technical and institutional capacity. She concluded by saying Africa's clean air ambitions will depend on turning commitments into practical action through strong political leadership, sustainable financing, scientific collaboration and active community participation.

Swarts said greater cooperation could help build cities where economic development and public health go hand in hand while supporting a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for communities across the continent.