Sanjay Seth Reviews CSD Reforms to Improve Services for Defence Personnel

Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth has reviewed the functioning of the Canteen Services Department (CSD), with discussions focusing on modernisation, improved service delivery and expanding welfare initiatives for serving personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. The review took place during the 80th meeting of the Board of Control Canteen Services (BOCCS) held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The meeting examined several operational and administrative measures to strengthen the CSD while ensuring that its services continue to meet the changing needs of the defence community.

Modernisation and better services remain key priorities

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces and the Canteen Services Department participated in the meeting, where discussions covered increasing budgetary support for the CSD, modernising depot infrastructure and improving overall operational efficiency. The Board also reviewed proposals to extend Central and State Government subsidies for electric two-wheelers purchased through CSD, induct more products from cooperative organisations into the department's supply chain and address various human resource-related matters.

Sanjay Seth said the ongoing transformation of the CSD reflects a beneficiary-focused approach that seeks to improve the quality of services while responding to the evolving expectations of defence personnel and veterans. He added that the department continues to support the Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Sehkar se Samriddhi and Vocal for Local by promoting indigenous products through its nationwide distribution network.

Indigenous products and assistive devices receive greater focus

Reviewing decisions taken during the previous Board meeting held in March 2026, Seth said products manufactured by organisations such as the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) are being introduced into the CSD product portfolio in phases.

According to the Minister, this initiative is expected to provide wider market access for artisans, tribal communities, farmers and cooperative institutions while encouraging domestic manufacturing and supporting inclusive economic growth. The meeting also discussed making assistive devices available through the CSD for Divyang defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependants, with the aim of improving accessibility and support for beneficiaries.

Pilot depot to serve as model for nationwide upgrades

During his visit to Jharkhand, Seth also inspected the CSD Depot at Ramgarh, one of five pilot depots selected for modernisation. He reviewed the existing infrastructure and ongoing work to convert the facility into a modern warehousing and logistics centre capable of handling the CSD's expanding operational requirements. The upgraded depot is expected to become a model for the phased modernisation of CSD depots across the country.

The Minister also assessed initiatives focused on the welfare of ex-servicemen through the Canteen Services Department. He appreciated efforts to improve accessibility and make services more convenient for veterans and their families, while reaffirming the Government's commitment to strengthening welfare programmes for the defence community through continued innovation and efficient implementation.