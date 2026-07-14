Delhi High Court Bar Intensifies Protest Over Pecuniary Jurisdiction Hike

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) announced an extension of its protest against the proposed increase in pecuniary jurisdiction for Delhi's District Courts, escalating its boycott of judicial work until July 15. The Association urged members not to appear physically or virtually at the Delhi High Court as part of the protest action.

In an emergency meeting, the DHCBA Executive Committee praised members' solidarity and cooperation in the initial boycotts while emphasizing the need to maintain pressure against the proposed jurisdictional change. DHCBA leaders argue that this amendment could significantly impact advocates' livelihoods and disturb the established civil case framework in Delhi.

During visits to courtrooms, DHCBA President and Senior Advocate N Hariharan stressed the critical implications of the jurisdictional hike and rallied support from advocates for the continued boycott. The Association's stance remains firmly against the proposal, which they claim threatens to diminish the Delhi High Court's original jurisdiction.