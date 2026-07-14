Supreme Court Security In Focus: Rising Threats and Budget Needs

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett addressed Congress on rising security threats, seeking a budget boost to bolster protection. Kagan highlighted a projected 38% increase in threats this year, marking a growing concern against federal judges.

Barrett recounted personal experiences, including intensified threats after a judicial leak related to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, and a recent swatting incident affecting her family. Barrett emphasized the reality of explaining security measures, such as bulletproof vests, to her children.

The justices appeared before lawmakers to justify a significant budget request aimed at enhancing security for them and their families. As the court's conservative majority faces ethics scrutiny and shifting public opinion, the need for enhanced security measures becomes more apparent.