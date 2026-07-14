On Tuesday, Cuba's national power grid suffered a collapse, as reported by state media. This marks the third major blackout to strike the Caribbean island in just over a week, drawing attention to the fragility of the existing power infrastructure.

The extensive outage left roughly 10 million residents without electricity, plunging the island into darkness and exacerbating existing energy challenges. This crisis occurs in the context of a stringent U.S.-imposed oil blockade that has further strained Cuba's already outdated power generation system.

The frequent blackouts underline the critical need for upgrading and modernizing Cuba's energy infrastructure to prevent recurring disruptions that impact daily life and economic activities.