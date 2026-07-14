Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: Third Major Blackout Hits Island in 9 Days

Cuba experienced its third significant blackout within nine days as the national power grid failed. The outage affected approximately 10 million residents, exacerbating challenges posed by an existing U.S.-imposed oil blockade, which has severely impacted the island's aged power generation infrastructure, leaving many without electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:57 IST
Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: Third Major Blackout Hits Island in 9 Days
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  • Country:
  • Cuba

On Tuesday, Cuba's national power grid suffered a collapse, as reported by state media. This marks the third major blackout to strike the Caribbean island in just over a week, drawing attention to the fragility of the existing power infrastructure.

The extensive outage left roughly 10 million residents without electricity, plunging the island into darkness and exacerbating existing energy challenges. This crisis occurs in the context of a stringent U.S.-imposed oil blockade that has further strained Cuba's already outdated power generation system.

The frequent blackouts underline the critical need for upgrading and modernizing Cuba's energy infrastructure to prevent recurring disruptions that impact daily life and economic activities.

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