Global Powers Rally for Peace in Sudan

In a concerted effort to restore peace in Sudan, the G7 foreign ministers alongside the European Union's foreign policy chief, issued a stern warning to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and affiliated armed groups. Their demand: immediately cease actions that could further endanger civilians in El-Obeid.

The international coalition called for an end to hostilities, urging all parties, including the Sudanese army, to permit humanitarian access and engage earnestly in dialogues to diffuse tensions.

The ministers have shown unwavering support for United Nations' initiatives aimed at de-escalation. They pressed the UN Security Council to broaden the Darfur arms embargo across Sudan, advised external powers to stop aiding the warring factions, and pledged accountability for violations, emphasizing Sudan's unity and push for democracy.