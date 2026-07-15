Global Powers Rally for Peace in Sudan

G7 foreign ministers and the EU's foreign policy chief have urged Sudan's armed factions to halt hostilities in El-Obeid. They call for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and negotiations, while endorsing the UN's de-escalation efforts and extending arms embargoes to ensure peace and unity in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 12:17 IST
Global Powers Rally for Peace in Sudan
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  • Country:
  • Sudan

In a concerted effort to restore peace in Sudan, the G7 foreign ministers alongside the European Union's foreign policy chief, issued a stern warning to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and affiliated armed groups. Their demand: immediately cease actions that could further endanger civilians in El-Obeid.

The international coalition called for an end to hostilities, urging all parties, including the Sudanese army, to permit humanitarian access and engage earnestly in dialogues to diffuse tensions.

The ministers have shown unwavering support for United Nations' initiatives aimed at de-escalation. They pressed the UN Security Council to broaden the Darfur arms embargo across Sudan, advised external powers to stop aiding the warring factions, and pledged accountability for violations, emphasizing Sudan's unity and push for democracy.

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