Rome Talks: A Path to Peace or Delayed Diplomacy in Lebanon-Israel Conflict?

Lebanon and Israel have resumed negotiations in Rome, with hopes to advance a U.S.-mediated deal for Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.

Despite Hezbollah's strong opposition, the talks are part of a larger diplomatic effort amidst renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, encouraging peace in the war-torn region.

Key goals include phased troop withdrawals and militant disarmament, enhancing Lebanese security, though Israeli strikes and Hezbollah's refusal to disarm complicate peace efforts.