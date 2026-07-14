Escalating Tensions: Truce Fails to Halt Violence in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike and gunfire have led to the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including a 10-year-old boy and a senior Hamas police officer, as reported by health and police officials in the Gaza Strip.

The latest fatalities contribute to a toll of over 1,100 Palestinians killed since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October. Despite the truce, sporadic violence persists, and four Israeli soldiers have also died in this period due to militant actions in Gaza.

Efforts to advance peace talks have made little progress, partially due to ongoing Israeli military operations and resistance from Hamas to disarm. As tensions rise, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with millions living in precarious conditions under ongoing threats of conflict.