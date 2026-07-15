British Couple's Ordeal in Iran: Unjust Extended Sentences

The British family of Craig and Lindsay Foreman, imprisoned in Iran on espionage charges, is facing additional legal tension. A judge extended Craig Foreman's sentence by two years after he spoke to the media, the family reported on Wednesday. Initially sentenced to 10 years in 2025, the couple was arrested while journeying through Iran by motorcycle.

Joe Bennett, son of Lindsay Foreman and the family spokesperson, stated that Craig was misled to believe he was meeting his lawyer but was instead taken to a judge, where he received the extended sentence without legal representation or an opportunity to defend himself.

Britain's foreign ministry is urgently engaging with Iranian authorities over the increased sentence. U.N. experts have labeled the Foremans' detention as wrongful, highlighting procedural inadequacies and voicing concern over their hunger strike initiated in May.