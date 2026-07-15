Bullish Wave: Earnings Season Boosts Markets Amid PayPal's M&A Buzz

In anticipation of new corporate earnings and inflation data, U.S. stock index futures registered modest gains on Wednesday morning. A notable surge in PayPal shares followed reports of a $53 billion acquisition offer from Stripe and Advent International.

Major U.S. banks, buoyed by strong trading and dealmaking activity, reported better-than-expected results, instilling investor confidence. BlackRock's quarterly profit increase was a highlight, as markets watched for Morgan Stanley's upcoming earnings.

Geopolitical tensions have also surfaced, with Iran threatening to close key export corridors in response to U.S. sanctions, adding complexity to investor considerations amid the earnings season's crucial juncture.