Smooth Sailing: India-U.S. Trade Talks Unaffected by Russian Oil Tariff Proposal

India does not anticipate any hurdles in its ongoing trade talks with Washington, despite a proposed U.S. legislation that might levy new tariffs on nations buying Russian oil, according to a government source. The assurance suggests trade negotiations remain on a steady course.

The potential enactment of tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases has not posed a significant challenge, according to the source. This clarification underscores the resilient diplomatic relations between the two economic partners.

India's position indicates a strategic focus on fostering positive ties with the U.S. amid complex geopolitical oil dynamics, ensuring that trade discussions remain unswayed by proposed external fiscal policies.