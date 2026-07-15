India's Major Semiconductor Boost With Trillion Rupee Injection

India's cabinet has approved an expansion of its semiconductor programme by injecting 1.28 trillion rupees ($13.30 billion) to boost the industry. Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this significant financial commitment, reflecting the country's strategic focus on enhancing its technological capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:45 IST
India's Major Semiconductor Boost With Trillion Rupee Injection
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, India's cabinet has sanctioned a substantial expansion of the country's semiconductor programme, committing fresh capital amounting to 1.28 trillion rupees, equivalent to $13.30 billion. This financial infusion aims to bolster the nation's position in the global technology sphere.

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the decision, highlighting the administration's dedication to positioning India as a significant player in the semiconductor industry. This comes at a time when global demand for semiconductors has been soaring, impacting various sectors reliant on these critical components.

The announcement underscores India's strategic focus on boosting its technological infrastructure, potentially opening new avenues for growth, innovation, and global competitiveness in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. The move is expected to attract significant attention from international stakeholders.

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