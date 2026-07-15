India's Major Semiconductor Boost With Trillion Rupee Injection

In a pivotal move, India's cabinet has sanctioned a substantial expansion of the country's semiconductor programme, committing fresh capital amounting to 1.28 trillion rupees, equivalent to $13.30 billion. This financial infusion aims to bolster the nation's position in the global technology sphere.

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the decision, highlighting the administration's dedication to positioning India as a significant player in the semiconductor industry. This comes at a time when global demand for semiconductors has been soaring, impacting various sectors reliant on these critical components.

The announcement underscores India's strategic focus on boosting its technological infrastructure, potentially opening new avenues for growth, innovation, and global competitiveness in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. The move is expected to attract significant attention from international stakeholders.