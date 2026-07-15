Ukraine-EU Drone Alliance to Revolutionize Defense

In a significant strategic development, Ukraine and the European Union have signed a 'drone deal' aimed at leveraging their combined strengths to enhance drone production. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the collaboration during a ceremony in Kyiv, emphasizing the need to unite Ukraine's expertise with Europe's industrial capabilities.

This marks the first EU-wide agreement of its kind, expanding on Ukraine's existing bilateral deals with various countries. At the recent NATO summit in Ankara, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy secured three additional agreements, increasing the total to nine. The new deal will engage diverse countries and companies across the EU, signifying a concerted effort to boost defense readiness.

Von der Leyen highlighted Ukraine's unique knowledge in drone and anti-drone systems, which is crucial in addressing European security challenges. As Ukraine continues to expand its sophisticated drone industry, the EU offers vast technological and industrial resources to facilitate safe production sites, essential for countering modern threats.