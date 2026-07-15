Reform UK has called for comprehensive security measures for lawmakers after the tragic murder of Ann Widdecombe, a leading party member. Zia Yusuf, the home affairs policy chief, accused the media of instigating hostility towards the party, resulting in numerous threats against figures like Nigel Farage.

Yusuf paid tribute to Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister, found murdered last week. Stressing the need for better security, he promised round-the-clock protection for all parliamentary members if Reform wins the upcoming general elections. Yusuf emphasized the importance of protecting public figures, citing past incidents targeting lawmakers.

In light of rising threats, especially towards Farage, who has been criticized for receiving donor funds, Yusuf defended donations intended for security. After past political assassinations, security protocols for politicians have been reinforced. Yusuf urged skeptics of Farage’s security needs to reconsider their positions.