German Debt Brake: Reform Challenged by Political Hurdles

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced skepticism about the feasibility of reforming Germany's debt brake, a constitutional provision that limits public borrowing. On Wednesday, Merz stated that the prospects of initiating an amendment during the current government's term are bleak.

The debt brake is entrenched in Germany's constitution, requiring a two-thirds majority in both the Bundestag and Bundesrat to alter it. This means that any attempt at reform needs broad support, including from opposition members.

A commission of experts, appointed by the government, is currently evaluating various proposals to amend the debt brake. However, overcoming the legislative hurdles remains a formidable challenge for the coalition government.