Unraveling the Air India Crash Mystery

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has advanced to the final stages of its probe into last year's devastating Air India crash, according to a court filing. The tragic event, which involved a Boeing 787 jet and led to the loss of 260 lives, is being investigated through multiple analyses, including a cockpit voice recorder transcript and a psychological autopsy.

The AAIB has conducted extensive interviews with Air India 787 pilots, crew members, technical staff, and human-factors specialists. Additionally, family members of the flight crew were contacted early on during the investigation. Despite media speculation suggesting pilot error, the AAIB emphasized it is too soon for definitive conclusions.

The investigation is currently in its analysis phase, with findings and conclusions being developed across various areas. The final report is anticipated by October, after which it will be distributed to involved countries, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, for comments and eventual publication.