Merkel's Successor Urges AfD Supporters to Seek Truth Beyond Social Media

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on far-right AfD supporters to evaluate the government based on its achievements. With regional elections approaching, Merz emphasized the need for EU-China dialogue and discouraged cooperation with AfD. He continued to prioritize economic reforms while upholding a political 'firewall' against extremist coalitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:04 IST
Merkel's Successor Urges AfD Supporters to Seek Truth Beyond Social Media
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to assess his administration's performance on its merits. He made this appeal during a summer press conference ahead of the September elections, where the AfD could potentially gain power in Saxony-Anhalt.

Addressing AfD voters, Merz urged them to seek reliable information beyond social media. He stressed his government's commitment to preserving Germany's freedom and peace and improving the economic situation. Merz also highlighted the urgent need for dialogue between the European Union and China, pointing to the issue of China's undervalued currency.

With Merz's conservatives lagging behind the AfD in national polls, he faced repeated questions about the far-right party during the press conference. Merz reiterated his refusal to form coalitions with the AfD and downplayed Germany's potential debt rule changes, emphasizing the need for opposition support.

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