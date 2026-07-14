Brazil Pioneers Bioethanol Bunkering for Maritime Sustainability

In a significant stride forward for renewable maritime fuels, Brazil has completed its inaugural bioethanol bunkering operation for a container ship. The landmark event underscores the country's commitment to low-carbon shipping solutions, with bioethanol at the forefront of this transition.

The successful operation, conducted at the Port of Santos, was a collaborative effort involving Copersucar, CMA CGM Group, AGEO Terminais, Santos Brasil, and Bunker One. This marks the first occasion where a container ship has been refueled with Brazilian-produced bioethanol, signaling Brazil's readiness to lead in the global shift towards sustainable shipping.

The bioethanol for this groundbreaking operation stemmed from Copersucar's certified supply chain, reflecting Brazil's adherence to strict sustainability standards, including zero-deforestation policies. The project highlights bioethanol's potential in decarbonizing maritime transport, with the Port of Santos poised to evolve into South America's hub for low-carbon marine fuels.