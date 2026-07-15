VP Radhakrishnan Urges Legislators to Put Public Service First

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan has called on elected representatives to place public service above political success, saying the true measure of leadership lies in earning the trust and respect of citizens through sincere work. He made the remarks while addressing the valedictory session of the Vidhayi Gaurav Yatra: Former and Sitting Members' Conclave, organised as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur. He said elections may be won through votes, though lasting public respect comes from integrity, humility and dedicated service to the people.

Democracy grows through dialogue and institutional memory

Paying tribute to Rajasthan's history of courage, sacrifice and patriotism, the Vice-President said every generation of the state has contributed to strengthening India's democratic values. He praised the initiative of bringing together former and current legislators, saying such interactions preserve institutional memory and allow younger representatives to learn from the experience of their predecessors. He also congratulated Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani for conceptualising the conclave.

Emphasising the importance of healthy democratic practices, Radhakrishnan said differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, though every legislator should remain united in their commitment to the Constitution and the people. Recalling his message in the Rajya Sabha, he remarked that debate, discussion and even disruption should ultimately lead to meaningful decisions.

Legislators urged to build a lasting democratic legacy

Drawing from his own experience as a former Lok Sabha member, the Vice-President recalled how recommendations made by a Parliamentary Sub-Committee on Textiles eventually contributed to the creation of the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme. He encouraged legislators to actively participate in debates and committee work, saying even a single constructive suggestion can shape national policy.

Quoting the Thirukkural and referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he urged public representatives to remain accessible, compassionate and committed to selfless service. He said State Legislatures represent the heartbeat of Indian democracy because they give voice to the concerns of every village, town and family.

Calling for the preservation of the dignity of legislative institutions, the Vice-President said stronger democratic values, constructive dialogue and ethical leadership will be essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, adding that a developed Rajasthan will remain an important part of that national journey.