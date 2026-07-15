Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Holds Bilateral Meetings with BRICS Counterparts

The 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting concluded in Hyderabad with member countries agreeing to deepen cooperation on digital labour governance, social security, workforce development and future-ready employment policies. Held under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, the meeting brought together labour ministers, senior officials, employers' organisations, workers' representatives and international partners to discuss practical solutions for evolving labour markets.

Following the ministerial meeting, Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya held bilateral discussions with ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Indonesia, Iran, and the International Social Security Association (ISSA). The conversations centred on using digital technology to improve employment services, expand social protection and strengthen labour mobility across borders.

India highlighted the success of the e-Shram and National Career Service (NCS) portals as digital public infrastructure that connects workers with welfare schemes, employment opportunities and skill development. The discussions also reinforced support for BRICS CONNECT, a new platform designed to promote collaboration in workforce planning, digital innovation and skill development among member countries.

The UAE and Russia were invited to join the ongoing India-ILO feasibility study for developing an International Reference Classification of Occupations, a framework intended to improve global occupational standards. India and Russia also explored the possibility of negotiating a Social Security Agreement, while Indonesia and Iran expressed interest in collaborating on digital solutions for labour administration and employment services.

Social security and global partnerships take centre stage

During his meeting with ISSA Secretary General Dr. Mohammed Azman, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted India's rapid expansion of social security coverage, which has now crossed one billion people. The minister also acknowledged the ISSA award presented to India in 2025 for its achievements in expanding social protection, describing it as recognition of the country's commitment to inclusive welfare.

BRICS CONNECT gains wider support

Separate bilateral meetings led by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje further strengthened cooperation with Brazil and China. Brazil reaffirmed its participation in the occupational classification study and expressed support for knowledge sharing through BRICS CONNECT. Discussions with China focused on digital employment services, future skills, labour governance, women's workforce participation and stronger social protection systems.

The meeting concluded with the successful adoption of the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Declaration and the formal launch of BRICS CONNECT, reflecting the collective commitment of member countries to build labour markets that are more inclusive, resilient and prepared for future economic and technological changes.