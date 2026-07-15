Blanche Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Epstein Files and Trump Tax Deal

In a tense U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche faced bipartisan scrutiny over the rollout of the Epstein files and a settlement granting President Trump significant tax immunity.

Republican Senator John Cornyn pressed Blanche about an abandoned $1.8 billion fund designed to compensate Trump's allies, a deal viewed by some as a misuse of power. Blanche, noting the fund was "dead," admitted the settlement remains active and emphasized there were no current plans to enforce it.

Blanche acknowledged mistakes in the release of Epstein's files and promised accountability for any criminal conduct linked to the sex offender. However, his stance on dismantling the controversial fund remains contentious, as trust issues linger among senators over his proximity to Trump.