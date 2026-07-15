Trump Slams New York's Data Center Moratorium
President Donald Trump has openly criticized New York state's new one-year moratorium on building large data centers, calling it a policy that needs change. The state aims to rethink its approach to tech infrastructure, but this decision has elicited concern from federal leadership.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized New York state's recent decision to impose a one-year moratorium on constructing large new data centers.
The President argued that the state's approach could hinder technological growth and urged policymakers to rethink this stance.
The moratorium aims to allow New York to reassess its infrastructure strategy, but it has faced pushback from federal leaders concerned about economic ramifications.
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