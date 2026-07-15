Turmoil in the Senate: Todd Blanche's Contentious Nomination Hearing

Todd Blanche, the attorney general nominee, faced intense bipartisan scrutiny over his defense of a deal granting Donald Trump sweeping tax immunity. The scandal involved a substantial fund compensating Trump allies, generating widespread controversy. Blanche's handling of the Epstein files and past DOJ roles also faced significant criticism from senators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:07 IST
Turmoil in the Senate: Todd Blanche's Contentious Nomination Hearing
Todd Blanche
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tense Senate panel hearing, Todd Blanche, nominee for attorney general and former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, defended a controversial settlement granting Trump tax immunity. The hearing spotlighted a $1.8 billion compensation fund for Trump allies, raising questions on legal ethics and triggering strong bipartisan criticism.

The Judiciary Committee grilled Blanche over his past management of the Justice Department, specifically his role in overseeing the Epstein files, a matter of contention among victims' advocates. Although Blanche accepted responsibility for errors in releasing sensitive victim information, he avoided direct engagement with the victims.

With Democratic opposition firm and some Republican senators, like John Cornyn, undecided, Blanche's confirmation hangs in balance. His actions as Trump's defender and response to the January 6 Capitol riot continue to fuel the debate over whether he prioritizes the public interest or loyalty to former President Trump.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
4
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026