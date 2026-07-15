Turmoil in the Senate: Todd Blanche's Contentious Nomination Hearing

In a tense Senate panel hearing, Todd Blanche, nominee for attorney general and former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, defended a controversial settlement granting Trump tax immunity. The hearing spotlighted a $1.8 billion compensation fund for Trump allies, raising questions on legal ethics and triggering strong bipartisan criticism.

The Judiciary Committee grilled Blanche over his past management of the Justice Department, specifically his role in overseeing the Epstein files, a matter of contention among victims' advocates. Although Blanche accepted responsibility for errors in releasing sensitive victim information, he avoided direct engagement with the victims.

With Democratic opposition firm and some Republican senators, like John Cornyn, undecided, Blanche's confirmation hangs in balance. His actions as Trump's defender and response to the January 6 Capitol riot continue to fuel the debate over whether he prioritizes the public interest or loyalty to former President Trump.