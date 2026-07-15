Senate Grills Jay Clayton: The Tug-of-War Over U.S. Intelligence

Jay Clayton, nominated by President Trump to be the top U.S. spy, faced scrutiny in his Senate confirmation hearing. Issues include his subpoenas of journalists and the handling of intelligence under acting Director Bill Pulte. Concerns about political interference in intelligence and election security measures were key topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:40 IST
Senate Grills Jay Clayton: The Tug-of-War Over U.S. Intelligence
Clayton
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tense confirmation hearing, Jay Clayton, President Trump’s nominee for the top U.S. intelligence position, faced bipartisan scrutiny. Lawmakers questioned Clayton over subpoenas issued to New York Times journalists as part of a national security investigation, raising alarms about press intimidation.

The Trump administration’s decision to delay Clayton's confirmation aimed to push Congress to pass the SAVE Act, a stringent voter ID bill stalled in the Senate. Critics argue the measure could disenfranchise millions, while supporters claim it strengthens election security.

During the hearing, acting DNI Bill Pulte’s brief tenure also stirred concern. Lawmakers voiced apprehension about Pulte's lack of intelligence experience and perceived political bias. Clayton, if confirmed, would replace Pulte, as doubts persist over the politicization of intelligence processes.

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