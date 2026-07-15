First H5N1 Bird Flu Case Hits New Zealand Shores

New Zealand has announced its first case of the H5N1 bird flu, following tests on a migratory seabird near Wellington, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said Wednesday. The brown skua's positive result raises concerns, coming after similar detections in Australia.

While no widespread mortality or transmission among wild birds has been observed in New Zealand, authorities remain vigilant. The country is working with the poultry industry to enhance biosecurity measures. New Zealand's unique birdlife, especially flightless and ground-nesting species, faces critical risks due to their vulnerabilities.

With many indigenous birds already endangered, efforts are underway to vaccinate 300 core breeding birds from five endangered species. Brett Gartrell, a professor of wildlife health, warns of the potential extinction threat if the virus spreads unchecked in New Zealand.