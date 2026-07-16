The Rise and Fall of Mykhailo Fedorov: Ukraine's Digital Reformer

In a surprising turn of events, Ukraine's defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, was dismissed just six months into his tenure. The decision, announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, led to rare wartime protests across the country. Parliament is set to vote on his replacement, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Fedorov, a notable advocate for tech-driven military reforms, played a crucial role in reversing battlefield dynamics through strategic use of drones and Starlink internet services. However, his efforts to streamline the defence ministry created friction with military leadership, overshadowing his achievements.

Born in Vasylivka and raised in the conflict-heavy region of Zaporizhzhia, Fedorov rose to prominence as a digital reformer under Zelenskiy's administration. As digital transformation minister, he launched Diia, an app that digitalized numerous government services. His appeal to Elon Musk ensured Starlink's pivotal presence in Ukraine's defense strategy.