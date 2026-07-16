Justice on the Line: Verdict Looms in Genoa Bridge Collapse Trial

In Genoa, judges are set to deliver a verdict in the trial concerning the catastrophic collapse of a motorway bridge in 2018, which resulted in the deaths of 43 people. Relatives of the victims filled the courtroom, seeking justice and accountability for this disaster.

The case has drawn attention to the slow pace of Italy's judicial process. Fifty-seven individuals, including company executives and transport officials, are on trial. Among the charges are multiple counts of manslaughter and criminal negligence.

Prosecutors claim negligence led to the tragedy, while defense attorneys attribute the collapse to a design flaw. The emotional trial underscores the lasting impact of the Morandi bridge disaster on families and Italy's infrastructure security.