Greece's EU Farm Fraud Scandal Uncovered: Lawmakers Indicted

In a significant development, four acting members of Greece's parliament have been indicted by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in connection with a substantial EU farm subsidy fraud investigation.

The probe involves allegations that implicated individuals fabricated farm ownership documents to exploit millions of euros in EU subsidies, leading to heightened scrutiny of Greek governmental practices.

The Greek government faces pressure, having already witnessed ministerial resignations and parliamentary inquiries, as other investigations aimed at uncovering further instances of financial malfeasance continue.