Greece's EU Farm Fraud Scandal Uncovered: Lawmakers Indicted

Four Greek parliament members have been indicted by the European Public Prosecutor's Office for their involvement in a massive EU farm subsidy fraud. The scandal has led to ministerial resignations and parliamentary investigations, while further probes into alleged financial mismanagement in Greece are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:28 IST
Greece's EU Farm Fraud Scandal Uncovered: Lawmakers Indicted
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  • Greece

In a significant development, four acting members of Greece's parliament have been indicted by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in connection with a substantial EU farm subsidy fraud investigation.

The probe involves allegations that implicated individuals fabricated farm ownership documents to exploit millions of euros in EU subsidies, leading to heightened scrutiny of Greek governmental practices.

The Greek government faces pressure, having already witnessed ministerial resignations and parliamentary inquiries, as other investigations aimed at uncovering further instances of financial malfeasance continue.

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