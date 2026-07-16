EU's Electrification Ambition: Doubling Down for a Greener Future

The European Union is setting a bold target, unveiled in a draft proposal, to double its electricity consumption share to 46% by 2040. This move aims to address the sharp rise in oil and gas prices due to geopolitical tensions.

Currently, electricity comprises only 23% of the EU's energy consumption. Achieving the proposed target will demand major shifts, such as increased electric vehicle adoption and substantial upgrades to Europe's aging power grid.

While the plan promises economic benefits, reducing fossil fuel imports significantly, industry leaders caution that success hinges on managing high electricity costs. The European Commission is expected to finalize and publish the plan on Friday.