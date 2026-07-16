EU's Electrification Ambition: Doubling Down for a Greener Future

The European Union aims to double its electricity consumption to 46% by 2040, according to a draft Commission proposal. This ambitious target seeks to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut import bills. Achieving it will require extensive infrastructure upgrades and investments across industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:41 IST
EU's Electrification Ambition: Doubling Down for a Greener Future
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The European Union is setting a bold target, unveiled in a draft proposal, to double its electricity consumption share to 46% by 2040. This move aims to address the sharp rise in oil and gas prices due to geopolitical tensions.

Currently, electricity comprises only 23% of the EU's energy consumption. Achieving the proposed target will demand major shifts, such as increased electric vehicle adoption and substantial upgrades to Europe's aging power grid.

While the plan promises economic benefits, reducing fossil fuel imports significantly, industry leaders caution that success hinges on managing high electricity costs. The European Commission is expected to finalize and publish the plan on Friday.

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