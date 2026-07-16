Political Storm Brews Over HMT Land Controversy in Karnataka

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka state leaders of using a land dispute as a political attack amid efforts to revive HMT. He refutes claims the land is forest area, insisting it belongs to HMT, while state officials counter with allegations of illegal encroachments by the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:42 IST
Political Storm Brews Over HMT Land Controversy in Karnataka
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated confrontation over the contentious HMT land in Bengaluru, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has accused the Karnataka state government of orchestrating a politically motivated campaign to disrupt his revitalization efforts for the public sector company. He dismissed claims that the land is forest property, insisting it rightfully belongs to HMT and asserting that state leaders are using the land dispute as a personal attack.

Speaking to reporters after a site visit, Kumaraswamy stated his focus is on rejuvenating HMT and other public enterprises under his ministry. He rebuffed allegations by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre that the land belongs to the Forest Department, claiming the state's intention is to reclaim the property.

Khandre countered these allegations, saying HMT has encroached forest land and engaged in unauthorized sales to real estate developers. Highlighting 280 acres still featuring forest-like flora, he emphasized government plans to create a significant biodiversity park, debunking Kumaraswamy's charges of real estate dealings.

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